Monroe Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $237.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

