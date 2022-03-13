Lam Research Co. (LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on April 6th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $38.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $479.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.