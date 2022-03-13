Lam Research Co. (LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on April 6th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $38.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $479.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.39.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.
In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research (Get Rating)
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.