Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $408.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 55.81%.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.