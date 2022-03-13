Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $408.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 228.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 480,843 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter worth $796,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marine Products by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

