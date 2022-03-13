Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $94.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.