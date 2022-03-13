B. Riley Cuts L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $18.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

FSTR opened at $15.76 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.