Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $24,635,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,928,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after buying an additional 632,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

