Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of BLNK opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

