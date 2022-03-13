Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 241,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.81.

