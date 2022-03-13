Tscan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tscan Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.
Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.71.
About Tscan Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
