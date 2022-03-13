Tscan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tscan Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $108,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tscan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.