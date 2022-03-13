B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,187 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.