State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.89 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 139.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

