Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.