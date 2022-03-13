Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

