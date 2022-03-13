State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Albany International worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

