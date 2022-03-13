Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.82. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

