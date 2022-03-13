Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.43.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

