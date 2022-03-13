Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.97. TriNet Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,065 shares of company stock worth $4,205,683. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,716,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

