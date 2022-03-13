Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.
Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
Shares of AGTC opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
