Barclays Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $255.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.71.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

