StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.77. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

