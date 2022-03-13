PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 596,068 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,089,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

