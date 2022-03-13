EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, as it reported strong earnings and revenues (up 1.6% and 15.7% year over year, respectively) on the back of robust demand for its services. Strong demand across geographies and end-markets served as well as disciplined project execution are tailwinds. The U.S. Mechanical and Electrical Construction segments continued to display strength, backed by higher project activity. Strength in healthcare and manufacturing markets also supports the growth. Yet, gross and adjusted operating margin contracted 130 basis points (bps) and 60 bps, respectively, from the prior-year period. It expects fuel and energy costs along with macro uncertainties like supply chain disruption, inflation, and increased COVID-19 mandates to impact the business in 2022.”

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

