Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.
NASDAQ HDSN opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 61.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.