Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 61.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

