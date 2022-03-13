JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Target Price to $74.50

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $74.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

