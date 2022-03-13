Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 241,816 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 282,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inuvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inuvo by 1,888.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inuvo by 16.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 686,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.