Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 241,816 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
