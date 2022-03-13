Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,171.80

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,171.80 ($15.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,212.84 ($15.89). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.46), with a volume of 183,193 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,171.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,140.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider David Hardie purchased 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($15.78) per share, with a total value of £710.36 ($930.77).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

