TD Securities Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.