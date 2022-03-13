Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 327,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

