Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.05

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and traded as low as $23.90. Vinci shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 261,646 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCISY. Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

