Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Grows By 75.4%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

