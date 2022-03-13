Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.50

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.50 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 149.64 ($1.96). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 241,942 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of £71.33 million and a PE ratio of -122.92.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

