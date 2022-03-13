Mortice (LON:MORT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64.
Mortice Company Profile (LON:MORT)
