Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.15

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.15 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.80). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.82), with a volume of 58,791 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £214.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

