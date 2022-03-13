Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Grows By 266.7%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TDHOY opened at $6.53 on Friday. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.
T&D Company Profile (Get Rating)
