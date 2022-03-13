Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

