Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s previous — dividend of $0.10.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
