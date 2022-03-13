StockNews.com Lowers ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.