Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

PTMN opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $233.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

