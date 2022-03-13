IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE IRS opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.