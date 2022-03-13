-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

ALDX stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

