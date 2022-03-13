Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.73.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.