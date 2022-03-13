Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.000-$7.750 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $67.98 on Friday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Genesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

