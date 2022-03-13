The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Mexico Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating ) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

