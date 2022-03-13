National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.