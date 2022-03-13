Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) COO Buys $17,370.00 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) COO Thomas B. West acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

