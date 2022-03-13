Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,840.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ATEC opened at $10.61 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
About Alphatec (Get Rating)
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphatec (ATEC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.