Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,840.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.61 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.