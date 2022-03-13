Jonathan H. Cohen Purchases 9,125 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OXSQ opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

