Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company boasts a robust surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter 2021. The top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the seventh straight quarter. Solid consumer demand, as well as broad-based growth across all markets, channels and categories, contributed to the strong quarterly results. Clogs, sandals and Jibbitz remained key growth drivers. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities and potential gains from the HEYDUDE buyout bode well. Increased focus on the Crocs mobile app and global social platforms aided digital sales. It issued an upbeat 2022 view. However, elevated air freight, the adverse impacts of factory closures in Vietnam, and the global supply-chain issues remain concerning.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.44.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.53.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,592 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

