MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.