Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lowered Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.