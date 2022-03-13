Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lowered Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.
NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
