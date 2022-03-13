Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE FC opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

