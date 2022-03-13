Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Benchmark

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.